Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What happened the last time they met

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are set to lock horns tomorrow night in the latter's hometown. But before they do that, the blockbuster encounter warrants a revisit to their last meeting, which took place on March 12 at the same venue that will host the final tomorrow: National Stadium Karachi.

Days after Ben Dunk brought Lahore back from the dead and stunned Karachi in Lahore, the sides squared up at NSK, with the port city team determined to avenge that humiliating defeat.

And they did exactly that and then some.

The Kings dominated pretty much from the start to finish, winning the toss, forcing Lahore - a decent chasing side - to bat first and then executing their plans to perfection.

Apart from getting a quick start, Lahore batters got nothing against the suffocating bowling of Karachi medium pacer. Their captain Sohail Akhtar's 68 and Mohammad Hafeez's 35 somehow got them to 150.

In reply, Karachi smashed everything Lahore bowlers hurled at them. Babar Azam got 69 off 46, Sharjeel 74 off 59 and neither got out. Karachi got to their target with almost three overs left.

The 151-run opening stand caused murmurs of Sharjeel's potential comeback to the national team.

