PSL 2020: Twitter Reacts to Haris Rauf apologizing to Afridi

Twitter Reacts to Haris Rauf apologizing to Afridi

Lahore Qalandars’ pacer Haris Rauf stole the limelight last night, first with his bowling performance and then with his gesture; the right-armer had apologized to Afridi after dismissing his wicket in the game against Multan Sultans in eliminator-2 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

The Rawalpindi born player soon became a trending topic on the popular social media app Twitter after his humble gesture. The act did not sit well with the on-board commentator who thought it was unnecessary and that the pacer had nothing to ‘apologize’ for. While some fans on the bird-app started taking digs at Afridi.

Others, including the former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, saw the gesture rather positively and appreciated the humble deed, calling it an act of respect.

Haris got 3 wickets last night and became the leading wicket-taker in the T20 format this year. The pacer said that his gesture was pre-planned as he has great respect for the senior player. Watch his celebration below:





