PSL 2020: PCB CEO says Karachi vs Lahore final will be 'magnificent' event

PSL 2020 Final:PCB CEO says Karachi vs Lahore final will be a 'magnificent' event / Photo: AFP

Karachi: The match that fans have been waiting for, Karachi vs Lahore in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final has everyone excited, including the CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan.

Khan, 49, told the media in Karachi that it is going to be a magnificent event on Tuesday when arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will take on each other in the final of the tournament.

“There are some rivalries in sports world wide, just like Manchester United vs Manchester City; the Karachi vs Lahore encounter isn’t any different. Both are playing the final for the first time and I am sure it will be a magnificent event. Everyone in Karachi, Lahore and rest of Pakistan will be waiting,” he said.

“Be it Karachi or Lahore, it should be a good contest,” the PCB CEO added.

He admitted that the absence of fans in the stadium at PSL’s ‘biggest game’ is going to be sad but explained that the board was not left with a choice due to COVID19 restrictions. However, Khan did share some good news for the fans ahead of PSLVI.

“It is a historic occasion and I am personally saddened that fans won’t be there for this match but we will try to reintegrate fans to stadiums [next season]” he concluded.

