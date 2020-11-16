PSL 2020: Haris Rauf hopes to give 'tough time' to Karachi Kings in final

Haris Rauf hopes to give 'tough time' to Karachi Kings in PSL final / Photo: Faizan Lakhani

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf has set his eyes on giving 'tough time' to arch rivals Karachi Kings in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday.

Qalandars, who finished bottom in all four previous seasons of PSL, has qualified for the final first time in league’s history.

Haris told Geo Super that this was the moment everyone at Lahore’s dug out was waiting for. “We have waited for this moment desperately. We are very excited to qualify for the final,” he said.

“Fans who remained loyal to us throughout the PSL must be very excited too. I want to request them to keep praying and keep supporting us and we will try not to let them down,” the fast bowler added.

Haris got 3 wickets conceding 30 runs in the match against Multan Sultans last night. With that match-turning performance, the bowler also completed his 50 T20 wickets in the calendar year 2020; most by any player this year so far.

Read: Haris Rauf becomes leading T20 wicket-taker of year 2020

The 27-year-old was excited about reaching the landmark. “I started the year with ups and downs, there were injury issues as well but I remained focused and worked hard. Allhamdulillah, I am now the leading wicket taker in the world. I can’t thank enough. I will try to continue the momentum in coming matches for Qalandars and Pakistan,” he said.

Referring to the rivalry between two finalist teams, Haris said that Karachi vs Lahore game is the biggest cricket game in Pakistan and he is eagerly waiting for the match.

“This is a match everyone in Pakistan would love to see. Karachi vs Lahore in Pakistan is like India vs Pakistan. We, the Lahore Qalandars, will try to give tough time to Karachi Kings in the final and will try to lift the trophy,” the aggressive pacer aimed.

Haris was once an unknown cricketer in Rawalpindi but came into limelight when he first appeared in Qalandars’ player development program.

Giving credit of his success to team’s management, the bowler said, “Whatever I’ve achieved today is because of the hard work of Qalandars’ management, they invested on me and it’s the time for me to pay back by winning matches for them.”

“I dedicate this achievement to everyone in the management of Lahore Qalandars,” he concluded.

Read: Lahore Qalandars reach PSL 2020 final with win over Multan Sultans

PSL 2020: Haris Rauf hopes to give 'tough time' to Karachi Kings in final