Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Live score, commentary, PSL 2020

Lahore Qalandars have started their innings after being invited to bat first by Multans Sultans at National Stadium. Tonight's match decides who plays the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final opposite Karachi Kings next week. Live score and commentary appear in this thread. The page does not refresh automatically.

144-5 after 18 overs: Patel provided some much-needed boundaries to relieve some pressure.

Samit Patel 21 (13) David Wiese 15 (12)

133-5 after 17 overs: Two boundaries and 10 runs off the over but that's not enough. Lahore need more to make a match out of it, especially when their bowlers will have to tackle the dew factor in second innings.

Samit Patel 12 (9) David Wiese 13 (10)

123-5 after 16 overs: Tahir finishes his spell. He does not get a wicket but gave away just 30 runs in his four.

115-5 after 15 overs: Dunk's done! Afridi cleans him up as Lahore dealt a massive blow - one they might not recover from. Not much batting left now.

David Wiese is in.



A vintage spell by Afridi, meanwhile. He picks up two wickets and gives away just 18 in his four overs.

110-4 after 14 overs: Fakhar (46 off 36) hits two fours to start the over and just when it seemed that this could be the night he redeems himself, he meets his kryptonite.

Fakhar gets greedy and goes for a third straight four but only finds the short third-man fielder. Lyth - the spinner - with the wicket.

Dunk and Patel, the two men who famously kept Lahore's season alive in round robin stage with a Batman-Robin act, are at the crease.

97-3 after 13 overs: Hafeez, too, wasn't looking in control and his stay at the crease is cut short by Afridi, who has the Professor caught at long off. Just 19 off 21 tonight for last night's hero.

But fear not. Ben Dunk is in.

94-2 after 12 overs:

82-2 after 11 overs: Fakhar's laborious batting forces Hafeez to play a rash shot, which produces a top edge and hovers above point. Bopara runs backwards but cannot get to it. Technically a dropped catch but it was too difficult that you can blame the fielder. Nonetheless, Afridi does not say anything, only makes the face.

Another tight over ramps up pressure on the batters to accelerate. Expect some risky shots in the next over.

Mohammad Hafeez 14 (17) Fakhar Zaman 29 (26)

78-2 after 10 overs: Mohammad Hafeez 12 (13) Fakhar Zaman 27 (24)

With two spinners on, Fakhar seems a fish out of water..

75-2 after 9 overs: Shahid Afridi's first over is out of the way.

69 after 8 overs: And as expected, Fakhar, who is probably the worst player of spin in Pakistan or the entire world, misses a Tahir delivery and it hits him on his back leg. The umpire doesn't move so a review is taken and although it was heading for the stumps, it pitched outside Fakhar's leg stump, which saves him.

Fakhar finds a boundary later in the over but it was smacked with power straight to Tahir who got out of the way. Had he stuck a hand, he might have caught it - or broken his hand.

Fakhar Zaman 23 (20) Mohammad Hafeez 7 (5)

62-2 after 7 overs: Hafeez pulls for his first boundary of the night.

Mohammad Hafeez 6 (4) Fakhar Zaman 17 (15)

The tricky Imran Tahir will bowl the next over. Fakhar better watch out.

54-2 after 6 overs: Two wickets have now fallen in back-to-back overs. Akhtar (5) flicks off his pads and makes a decent connection but gets caught at deep square leg. Ilyas with the wicket.

Last night's hero, Mohammad Hafeez, is in.

Despite the fall of two quick wickets, the run rate is still pretty healthy at 9.

46-1 after 5 overs: Tamim (30 off 20) is out caught. Weird dismissal, too, as Tamim goes for a one-legged half-pull. The ball brushes his bat, then hits him and goes up in the air. Khushdil grabs the catch as Junaid gets the breakthrough.

Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar is up next.

42-0 after 4 overs: Tamim's stroke play rubs off on Fakhar, who finds a six and a four as Lahore are officially off to a flying start. They're scoring in excess of 10 an over.

Junaid Khan gets the next over.

27-0 after 3 overs: Mohammad Ilyas serves a couple outside off stump sitters and Tamim cashes in. Twin boundaries off the over.

Tamim Iqbal 22 (14) Fakhar Zaman 2 (5)

18-0 after 2 overs: Tamim with a stylish cover driven boundary. Tanvir is getting some movement off the deck and is disappointed not to make that count in his opening over.

Fakhar Zaman 2 (5) Tamim Iqbal 13 (8)

9-0 after 1 over: Fakhar gives more proof of his bad patch as he gets a free hit and fails to do anything with it. Zero runs off it. Nine off the over though.

Sohail Tanvir to bowl the second.

0-0 after 0 overs: Tamim Iqbal and horribly out-of-form Fakhar Zaman to open the innings for Lahore. Adam Lyth to bowl the first over.

7:35pm: Playing elevens:

Multan have replaced Mohammad Irfan with Junaid Khan.

Lahore: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Multan: Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (c), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan

7:31pm: Sultans captain Shan Masood has won the toss and decided to field first.

7:08pm: We're roughly 20 minutes away from the toss.

Preview: Multan were edged out by Karachi Kings in their Qualifier yesterday. Since they were the round robin winners, they get a second shot at qualifying for Tuesday's final.

Lahore, on the other hand, knocked out Peshawar Zalmi last night courtesy Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten knock. A win tonight will see them join Karachi in a blockbuster final.

Head to head: Lahore and Multan split the six games played between each other, Both have won three matches against each other, which indicates that these are usually very evenly matched sides.

