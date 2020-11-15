Indian fans laud Kaneria’s diwali wish, slam Kohli

As Hindus around the world celebrated the auspicious festival of Diwali, cricket fans in India were swamped with arguments on popular social media site Twitter over what players said about the occasion.

Indian star Virat Kohli was severely criticized by fans on the bird app over his video message that he shared on the festival. The Indian captain had wished the country a ‘happy diwali’ requesting everyone to avoid bursting crackers.

“Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion,” Kohli said.

The Delhi born cricketer’s eco-friendly wish didn’t sit well with the sentiments of fans who called the player out for his selective activism.





Later on the same day, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria shared a message on his Twitter, encouraging fans to ‘burst crackers.’ He said ‘something else will burn along too’ in his tweet with a laughing emoji.



Kaneria’s message, which was considered a dig at the Indian captain, was endorsed by Indian fans. They compared the two cricketers and their diwali messages; applauded Kaneria for embracing his roots and for being a ‘proud hindu.’





Read: Players pay homage to Dean Jones ahead of PSL 2020 qualifier



Indian fans laud Kaneria’s diwali wish, slam Kohli