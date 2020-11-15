Zaheer Abbas unsure about Babar as new Test captain / Photo: Patrick Eager (Getty Images)

Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas has shown his concerns regarding Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s decision of appointing Babar Azam as the Test captain.

According to the former skipper, the board’s decision might ‘backfire’ as it’ll add extra pressure on the player and it might damage his performance, DAWN reported.

“After a long time Pakistan has got a batsman of Babar’s caliber and I don’t know why the PCB has put too much responsibility on him at this as it may backfire,” Zaheer told the paper.

While the 73-year-old believed that Pakistan cricket team will suffer if that happens, he hoped for the opposite. Wishing the new skipper success, the former captain said, “Anyhow, best of luck to Pakistan team and Babar and all prayers for his success and I do hope he proves himself as a man of strong nerves and handle all challenges ahead.”

The Asian Bradman appreciated Babar’s consistency in all forms of game, saying maintaining a good average in all three formats is ‘not an easy job.’

Pakistan team, under the leadership of Babar Azam, will leave for New Zealand on November 23 to play 2 Tests and 3 T20Is.

Read: Pakistan's complete 35-man squad for tour of New Zealand

Zaheer Abbas unsure about Babar as new Test captain