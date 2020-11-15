PSL 2020: Sohail Tanvir having mixed feelings post PSL qualifier / Photo: Jubilee Life Insurance

Multan Sultans T20 specialist Sohail Tanvir said that he was happy with his performance in the qualifier against Karachi Kings on Saturday but was not pleased with the outcome of the game.

The 35-year-old was satisfied with his contribution to the side in the nail-biting event. “Yes, it feels great when you contribute through such performances at a crunch time and bring your team back into the game,” he said, as per The News.

Tanvir scored 25 runs in the first innings to lead his team to a reasonable total and took 3 wickets later; helping Sultans stay in what could’ve been a rather one-sided event.

However, the unfavourable outcome of the match led his individual accomplishments go in vain. Not content with the result, the veteran all-rounder said it was ‘unfortunate’ that his team ended as the ‘losing side.’

Tanvir also appreciated the nature of the game and said, “This is the beauty of T20 cricket and a better game than this could not have been held.”

Multan Sultans lost to Karachi Kings in the qualifier on Saturday in Karachi. The team will now play Qalandars in the eliminator-2 today to make it to the final.

The left-armer said that he is focusing on the next match for now. “Tomorrow’s match is very important and then we will take it forward from there,” he concluded.

Read: Karachi Kings reach their first-ever PSL final

PSL 2020: Sohail Tanvir having mixed feelings post PSL qualifier