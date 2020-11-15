PSL 2020: Mohammad Hafeez confident Lahore Qalandars will lift PSL trophy

Mohammad Hafeez confident Lahore Qalandars will lift the trophy Photo: File

Karachi: Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez is hopeful that his team Lahore Qalandars will achieve this season something that they haven’t before in previous editions of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 40-year-old cricketer helped his team beat Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator-1 of the PSL on Saturday night by scoring 74 runs off just 46 balls.

Qalandars, who finished bottom on all four previous seasons, will now play Multan Sultans in eliminator-2 on Sunday to secure berth in the final this season.

The middle-order batsman is confident his team will make it to the final encounter. “The way we handled the situation today and the way we won this game against Zalmi, it has given us the confidence and self belief that we can do it,” Hafeez told media after the game.

“We have got the momentum and we will go against Multan Sultans with confidence and hope of doing what we haven’t been able to do in previous season,” he added.

The Professor also promised that his side will not disappoint the fans this year and provide them with something to celebrate. “We will try not only to qualify for the final but also to lift the trophy,” he said.

Hafeez added that he was always positive while chasing the target against Zalmi, despite minor setbacks that happened in the middle of their innings.

The all-rounder said that he had a plan in his mind and played accordingly while his teammates contributed well alongside.

“I was always positive about the game, I didn’t let negative thoughts or the fear of consequences come in my mind. I remained focus to my game and I’m happy that players contributed towards team’s cause,” Hafeez said.

“Although, we have won today but there are areas where we need improvements, specially batting in power play and bowling in death overs. I hope we will learn from mistakes and do better in second eliminator on Sunday,” he concluded.

