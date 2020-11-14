PSL 2020: Players pay homage to Dean Jones ahead of PSL 2020 qualifier

Players pay homage to Dean Jones ahead of PSL 2020 qualifier

Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off its play-offs’ stage today with a tribute to Karachi Kings’ head coach Dean Jones, who passed away in September earlier this year.

Before the match began, officials and players honoured the Australian with a minute-long silence while the screen read ‘Forever in our hearts, Deano!” The players of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans also stood in the shape of a ‘D’ to pay their respects.

Photo: PSL

Jones was an Australian cricketer turned coach, involved with PSL in all of its five editions. The 59-year-old was serving Karachi Kings as their head coach this year while he spent most of his time in PSL with Islamabad United; whom he served as a coach and mentor for the first four seasons.

Wasim Akram has replaced Jones as Karachi King’s coach for the play-offs stage.

Remembering his friend, the left-arm pacer shared a picture of the departed soul sporting a Karachi Kings’ blue cap on his Twitter and wrote, “You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans. I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and where ever you are you will be watching & cheering us on. This ones for you @ProfDeanoI hope we make you proud!”





