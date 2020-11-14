PSL 2020: Players pay homage to Dean Jones ahead of PSL 2020 qualifier

urdu

Players pay homage to Dean Jones ahead of PSL 2020 qualifier

Time Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off its play-offs’ stage today with a tribute to Karachi Kings’ head coach Dean Jones, who passed away in September earlier this year.

Before the match began, officials and players honoured the Australian with a minute-long silence while the screen read ‘Forever in our hearts, Deano!” The players of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans also stood in the shape of a ‘D’ to pay their respects.

Photo: PSL 

Jones was an Australian cricketer turned coach, involved with PSL in all of its five editions. The 59-year-old was serving Karachi Kings as their head coach this year while he spent most of his time in PSL with Islamabad United; whom he served as a coach and mentor for the first four seasons.

Wasim Akram has replaced Jones as Karachi King’s coach for the play-offs stage.

Remembering his friend, the left-arm pacer shared a picture of the departed soul sporting a Karachi Kings’ blue cap on his Twitter and wrote, “You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans. I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and where ever you are you will be watching & cheering us on. This ones for you @ProfDeanoI hope we make you proud!”


