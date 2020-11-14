PSL 2020: Watch the Mortal Combat promos of PSL 2020 play-offs

Mortal Combat promo of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans / Photo: PSL

Karachi: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is returning to its play-offs stage after eight long months today. Excited about the tournament’s return, PSL’s media team came up with a rather unique promotion for play-offs this time. The social media team of PSL shared two interesting Mortal Combat promos of the upcoming encounters.

In the first promo, the animated display of Kings vs Sultan showed captains Imad Wasim and Shan Masood come face to face in a gruesome street fight.

The second promo focused on the knock-out match between Zalmi vs Qalandars. The video showed captains Wahab Riaz and Sohail Akhter fighting each other as animated characters.

The four teams will play their matches in National Stadium Karachi today. In the first encounter, Karachi Kings will play Multan Sultans and the winner will qualify for the final. While later in the evening, Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars in what is said to be the first of the two eliminators.

