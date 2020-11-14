The closure of roads around the National Stadium Karachi for security of foreign players taking part in the Pakistan Super League has added to the city's already chaotic traffic.

With thoroughfares jam-packed and thousands and thousands of cars standing motionless, some Karachiites have taken to Twitter to plead with the authorities to find a better plan and make better arrangements for future events.

One Tweeple vented and held the local government responsible for the mess but made it clear that he wasn't against PSL.

Another questioned if "false image building" at the expense of local commuters serves any purpose:

Another commuter vented with the apt: "My fuel burns and my blood boils."

Then came a possible solution to the logjam:

Another user pleaded with the PCB to have pity on Karachiites.

One user reminded of the sacrifice being given by Karachiites to bring cricket back home.





Karachi commuters vent due to traffic jams caused by PSL 2020 security