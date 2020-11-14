Haris Rauf aims to be the leading wicket-taker in 2020 / Photo: Lahore Qalandars

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars’ aggressive fast bowler Haris Rauf has aimed to end the year 2020 as a leading T20 bowler.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, the 27-year-old pacer said that he hopes to continue his thriving form when he take on the field Saturday night to represent Qalandars against Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator-1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“My aim and goal in PSL remains to help Lahore Qalandars win the maiden PSL title, I know that Qalandars’ have struggled in past but this time we have the opportunity and the team is hopeful of giving all in play-offs,” he said.

Read: Faf du Plessis excited to play for Peshawar Zalmi

Haris Rauf has taken 45 T20 wickets this year, the most by any fast bowler, and is only 3 wickets behind Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan.

Ambitious to be on top, the star bowler aims to be the leading wicket-taker this year. Rauf said that he wants to complete the ‘half-century’ of wickets in the format. “I want to be the top wicket-taker of the year 2020. I have 45 wickets so far and during play-off stage of PSL, I will try to complete half-century of my wickets in the format,” he said.

The pacer was the find of Lahore Qalandars’ player development program in 2017 and has now become a regular member of Pakistan’s white-ball team.

Rauf, like other cricketers, will miss the presence of crowds and the energy he gets from their loud cheers at the stadium during the play-offs.

“We all enjoy spectators at stadium, specially fast bowlers get energy from them, the loud cheer encourage fast bowlers to bowl more faster and I will miss that feeling but there’s no other choice but to play without crowd due to pandemic,” the pacer said.

The bowler, however, hoped that the fans will continue to support the team from their homes.

Read: Cameron Delport confident Karachi Kings will make it to final

Haris Rauf aims to be the leading wicket-taker in 2020