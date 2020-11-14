Faf du Plessis excited to play for Zalmi / Photo: Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi: Famous South African cricketer Faf du Plessis says he’s excited to be a part of Pakistan Super League, where the standard of competition is really good.

The middle-order flamboyant batsman, in an interview released by Peshawar Zalmi’s media department on Friday, said that he has some good memories attached to Pakistan and is glad to be back in the country.

Recalling the time he came to Pakistan as captain of a World XI side to play three T20Is in an attempt to help the country resume international cricket, Faf du Plesis said, “I came to Pakistan as World XI captain for three T20Is & that was a special moment for me.”

“All I could see was Pakistani fans excited to see cricket back. We’re now in a process getting international cricket fully back in Pakistan. So, it’s good to see things getting back to where they were,” he added.

The 36-year-old batsman was included as a replacement player in Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for the play-offs stage and is set to make his first appearance in the league.

Appreciating the standard of the tournament, the South African batsman said, “It’s exciting for me to join a league for the first time that I haven’t been a part of. The PSL’s standard is really good and it’s good for me to come and test my skills in another tournament where you play against some top-class cricketers.”

The star player was optimistic that his team will lift the trophy this year. “To join a franchise that's been successful is what you want do as a player and you want to go to a team that's won trophies. I’ve come here hoping to play a part in us getting to the final & getting the trophy,” he concluded.

Read: Cameron Delport confident Karachi Kings will make it to final

Faf du Plessis excited to play for Peshawar Zalmi