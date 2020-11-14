PSL 2020: All set for play-off matches

PSL 2020 play-offs

Two matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will be taking place today. The first will see table-toppers Multan Sultans take on second-placed Karachi Kings in Qualifier 1 at 3pm PST.

Whoever wins the match will go straight to the final on November 17. The side that loses will get another chance tomorrow's Eliminator 2.

In the second match, Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi at 8pm in Eliminator 1.

Whoever wins the match will make it to tomorrow's Eliminator 2 where they will face the loser of today's Qualifier for a berth in the final.

The losing side of Eliminator 2 tonight will go out of the tournament.

