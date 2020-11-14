PSL 2020: Cameron Delport confident Karachi Kings will make it to final

Cameron Delport confident Karachi Kings will make it to final

Karachi: Karachi Kings’ batsman Cameron Delport has set his eyes on qualifying directly to the final instead of getting demoted to eliminator-2 of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The play off stage of PSL starts today, with Karachi Kings taking on Multan Sultans in the qualifier. The middle-order batsman doesn’t want to take any chances. Satisfied with team’s preparations, Delport was confident Kings will make it to the final.

“The guys are excited and prepared well for the play offs, we have had some good training sessions and practice matches, we are up for the game on Saturday and will go directly to the final,” the Durban born cricketer told Geo.

“It’s nice to have a well experienced side entering the game, it’s a good combination at Kings and we are looking forward to it,” he added.

The South African batsman, 31, said that it’s unfortunate the games are being held without spectators but was confident that support to his side will not be affected due to restrictions on crowds’ attendance.

“It’s really unfortunate that there won’t be any crowd here at the stadiums but I know the whole of Karachi will be sitting in front of their TV screens, supporting and cheering for us,” he concluded.

The winner of the qualifier will earn a direct berth to the final on Tuesday while the losing side will play the winner of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans’ game in eliminator-2.

