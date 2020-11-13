Muhammad Zahid shows the ropes to Naseem Shah at NCA / Photo: PCB

Former fast bowler Muhammad Zahid showed the ropes to the young Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah in a practice session at National Cricket Academy Lahore earlier today.

With majority of the national cricket players working on their preparation for the Pakistan Super League play-offs in Karachi, Naseem Shah is busy practicing in Lahore as his team Quetta Gladiators could not make it to the next stage of the tournament this year.

The 17-year-old bowler was training under the supervision of National High Performance Centre bowling coach, both particularly known for their pace.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared multiple pictures of the teenage pacer alongside the former bowing-great on all of its social media pages. “NHPC bowling coach Mohammad Zahid keeping a close eye on the proceedings at the nets as Naseem Shah practices under his supervision,” PCB wrote while sharing the pictures of the duo practicing together.

Shah has been named in Pakistan’s 35-man squad for their series against the Black Caps next month. The fast bowling tricks will come in handy for the youngster in the upcoming tour as the pitches in New Zealand complement the pacers.



