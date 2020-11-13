PSL 2020: Top 5 batsmen to look for in the play-offs

Top 5 batsmen to look for in PSL 2020 play-offs

Cricket is fast becoming a batsman’s game and that holds particularly true for Twenty20, the shortest format of the sport. Mostly dominated by run-scorers, Pakistan’s most popular domestic cricket tournament is back after 8 months.



While Pakistan Super league play-offs start tomorrow in Karachi, here’s the list of top 5 batsmen to watch out for:

1) Babar Azam: The top-class Kings’ batsman is the leading run-scorer in the tournament this year. With 345 runs to his name, Azam is leading the race to win the orange cap. The national team captain is also currently ranked as the second best T20 batsman in the world. The star player is in a splendid form as he scored two successive half centuries in the recent series against Zimbabwe. Azam is surely going to be the biggest threat for opponents in the upcoming play-offs.

2) Ben Dunk: The bubble-gum famed Qalandars batsman led his team single handedly to the play-off stage. The attacking batsman has scored the most number of sixes in the tournament this year. With an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 186, Dunk is all set to make the bowlers sweat in the remaining PSL matches in Karachi.

3) Kamran Akmal: The most destructive batsman in PSL’s history, Akmal is definitely expected to dominate the bowlers in the play-offs. The Yellow Storm star also led his team to victory in the warm-up game against Kings last night by thrashing a quick 64 off 33 balls. He is the leading run-scorer for his team this year as well. Looking at the player’s PSL history and his recent form, it’s fair to say he’ll be the opponents’ prime target.

4) Rilee Rossouw: The South African T20 specialist is one of the most loved overseas players in the tournament. The middle over batsman is a known match winner and will be keeping the opposition on its toes when at crease. With 189 runs to his name at a SR of 154, the Sultans’ player is the highest averaging batsman in the team this season.

5) Haider Ali: The youngster that took the limelight this PSL was Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali. With his artsy batting and power hitting, the batsman poses a great threat to the bowlers. Haider this season has hit most number of sixes (14) for Zalmi. Being the youngest player to score a fifty in PSL, fans can’t wait to see their favourite emerging player back on their screens.

