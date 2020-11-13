Number nugget: Who has the highest individual score in PSL history?

Colin Ingram

The record for the highest individual score in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history is held by Colin Ingram of South Africa.

The left-handed batsman made the record with his unbeaten 127-run innings while playing for Karachi Kings against Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah during PSL 2019.

He needed just 59 balls for his mammoth innings, which was laced with eight 6s and 12 fours.

Ingram's wrecking ball of an act had rescued the Kings from 54-3 in 8th over to successfully chasing a 187-run target with more than an over to spare.

Here is a highlight of that Colin Ingram knock:





