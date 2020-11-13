Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Afghan cricketer in IPL 2020 / Photo: IPL

Bollywood actress and King XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta is not coming slow in flaunting her Pashto speaking skills.

Zinta, 45, took to the popular social media app Twitter to share an adorable video of herself trying new Pashto phrases alongside Afghan cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rehman on Thursday evening.

“Throwback to all the awesome #IPL2020 memories and behind the scene fun,” the actress wrote while sharing the video. “Chatting with @mujeeb_r88 is always fun specially when he teaches me new words in Pashto,” she added.

Mujeeb, 19, plays for her side as a right-arm spinner in India’s leading Twenty20 tournament. Looks like the teenager has now some additional duties to just performing well with the ball, as he goes on to teach the owner his native language.

The star went on to ask the fans if they can figure out what the two are talking about. “Can anyone figure out our Converstaion????” the actress wrote.

This is, however, not the first time Zinta tried to speak Pashto. Earlier last year, during the 12th edition of IPL, the actress had shared a similar video on her Instagram. Zinta took fans across the border by a pleasant surprise when she tried to speak the language for the first time.





Read: Wasim Akram not enjoying ‘life in a bubble’





IPL 2020: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Afghan cricketer