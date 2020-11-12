PSL 2020: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars in warm-up at NSK

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars to win their second warm-up game / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by two wickets in an exciting encounter to win their second consecutive warm-up game ahead of PSL play-offs on Thursday in National Stadium Karachi.

England’s Samit Patel smashed three sixes to score an unbeaten 49 off 33 to help Lahore Qalandars post 157/6 in first innings.

Tamim Iqbal (37), Mohammad Faizan (26) and Fakhar Zaman (23) also contributed in helping Lahore post a reasonable total. For the opponents, Junaid Khan claimed two wickets, conceding 28 runs.

Chasing the target, Sultans were at one stage four wickets down with just 48 runs on board. However, the partnership of Ravi Bopara and Khushdil Shah pushed the team back into the game as the duo put up 49 runs for the fifth wicket.

For Qalandars, Shinwari took two wickets to help the team stay in the game.

The chasing team eventually won the match with 2 wickets at hand as Brenden Taylor and Rohail Nazir’s partnership of 38 runs lead the team to victory in the final ball of the penultimate over.

In another game on Thursday night, Peshawar Zalmi outclassed Karachi Kings by 6 wickets.

Opener Kamran Akmal smashed 64 off 33 to help his side reach the target of 163 in just 17 overs. The batsman hit 2 sixes and stroked 9 shots to the fence as the Yellow Storm took on the Kings.

Earlier, the hosts had scored 162 at the loss of 8 wickets in the first innings. Chadwick Walton (27) was top scorer for Kings while Alex Hales and Iftikhar Ahmed scored 24 apiece.

Rahat Ali with three batsmen to his name was the leading wicket taker for Zalmis.

The teams will have their final training sessions today before the real PSL play-offs’ action start on Saturday.

