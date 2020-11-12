Aus vs Ind: Cricket Australia announces Test squad against India / Photo: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Test series against India starting December.

Youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green have been included to the side along with other uncapped Test players such as fast bowler Sean Abbott, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and all-rounder Michael Neser.

The five players stood out with their performances in the Sheffield Shield that concluded on Wednesday.

Pleased with the tournament yielding emerging talent, Cricket Australia’s National Selector Trevor Hohns, in a statement, said, "It is such a positive sign for Australian cricket to have so many good young players stepping into contention for the Test and Australia A selection.”

Pucovski’s selection in the team was long desired by past legendary Australian players such as Ian Chappell as well, especially after his successive double centuries in his recent Sheffield Shield appearances. His inclusion, however, puts Joe Burns’ position in danger as the fellow opener has not been in a good form of late.

Aussies will take on India under Tim Paine’s captaincy, while fast bowler Pat Cummins will assist the wicketkeeper-batsman as the vice-captain.

The four-match Test series will start from December 17 in Adelaide and end on January 19 in Brisbane.

Squad:

Tim Paine (C), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Aus vs Ind: Cricket Australia announces Test squad for India series