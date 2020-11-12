Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed believes the recent international form of some of his key players is a clear indication that his side can lift their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy.



The PSL 2020 is set to resume this week after eight months of Covid-forced hiatus. During this break, the Qalandars' two-headed pace monster of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have blossomed even more for the national team, while veteran Mohammad Hafeez, too, has found his Indian summer towards the backend of his career.

All of this makes Aaqib, the coach, feeling confident about his team's chances of being crowned the new champions.

“See how Shaheen has been performing. He is in tremendous form and it is a good sign for us. Haris Rauf has been impressive too. Hafeez is also in good form. So these indicators give me confidence as the coach for remainders of PSL,” he told Geo Super.

“Sohail Akhtar, our captain, is also in good form and eager to lift the PSL trophy."

“We have had some good performances in the earlier stage of the Pakistan Super League. Local and foreign players – all had contributed to the team's cause.

“I am hopeful that we’ll continue the momentum when we take the field for remainders of the league."

Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi in PSL’s Eliminator match on Saturday in Karachi.



Aaqib also backed the team's foreign contingent to provide fireworks alongside the locals.



“Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese - all have performed well in the past. We now have Tamim Iqbal joining us in place of Chris Lynn and I’m sure Tamim will fill the gap well,” Aaqib said.

PSL 2020: Blossoming local talent has Qalandars dreaming for maiden title