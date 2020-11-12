NZ vs WI: West Indies players sanctioned for violating Covid-19 protocols

West Indies’ players sanctioned for violating Covid-19 protocols. Photo: File

West Indies cricket team has been banned from training for the remaining of their isolation period in New Zealand after some players violated quarantine protocols set by the local government.

New Zealand health authorities caught the touring team breaking the rules in CCTV footage. According to ESPNcricinfo, the players from two separate bubbles, not allowed to train together, were found "sharing meals" and "mingling in groups".

Following the incident, West Indies coach Phil Simmons apologised to the New Zealand health officials. "I have to apologise to the New Zealand public and the government who have allowed us to come here. It's embarrassing from our point of view,” he said.

Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies CEO was also disappointed with the episode, saying: “It’s a huge blow to our preparation.”

He fully supported the authorities’ decision and said the board has launched its own investigation regarding the matter.

"We are extremely disappointed that some of the players seem to have interacted with other members of their respective bubbles. We are in full support of the action taken by the New Zealand Ministry of Health,” Grave added.

All the Covid-19 tests from the squad, however, have come back negative so far. The Caribbean side will play three T20Is and two Tests against Black Caps starting November 27 in Auckland.

