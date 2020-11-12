A picture of a jam-packed road in Karachi. Photo: File

Security in and around the National Stadium Karachi has been ramped up significantly ahead of the play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, giving the residents of the area and other commuters a major headache, The News reported on Thursday.

As Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans played a warm-up match on Wednesday, the area around the stadium was closed for traffic and general public as brigades of police officials and other law enforcement personnel patrolled the area to ensure the tightest of security.

The road from Karsaz to NSK was blocked for heavy traffic. No public transport was allowed on that road. All the entry points at the KDA scheme along the Karsaz road were sealed through heavy containers. There was a curfew-like situation on the road from the NSK’s front gate to Hasan Square. All entry gates of the venue were also sealed. People had to face huge problems because of the security measures.



“It’s again a difficult time for us,” a man who resides near NSK told this correspondent.

The playoffs were suspended on March 17 due to Covid-19. Initially the play-offs were scheduled in Lahore but were shifted to Karachi due to weather issues.

The flyover near NSK leading to Hasan Square was closed for all traffic. Security forces were also deployed inside the PSB Coaching Centre which is located across the road from NSK.

In the qualifier on November 14 the table toppers Multan Sultans will face second-placed Karachi Kings. In the first eliminator, former champions Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the third-placed Lahore Qalandars.

The second eliminator will be held on November 15 between the losers of the qualifier and winners of the first eliminator. The final will be conducted on November 17.

READ: PSL 2020 restart: Schedule, timing, everything we know so far

PSL 2020: Extensive security around NSK becomes nuisance for commuters