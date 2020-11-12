PSL 2020: Wasim Akram not enjoying ‘life in a bubble’

Wasim Akram is not enjoying ‘life in a bubble’

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is not having a good time in the bio-secure bubble set up by the cricket board for Pakistan Super League play-offs in Karachi.



Taking to is Instagram, the fast bowler shared a selfie of himself working out in a gym. He wrote, “Life in a bubble is not much fun.”





The King of Swing is finding it difficult to motivate himself in these testing times. “It’s difficult to motivate yourself but it’s only yourself who actually can push,” he added.

Akram is serving Karachi Kings as their interim head coach in the upcoming PSL play-offs ahead coach Dean Jones’ death. The left-arm pacer had earlier said that, although, he will be helping the franchise, Jones cannot be replaced.

Standing second on the points table, Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in Karachi on Saturday in the first qualifier.

