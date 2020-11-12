Inzamam questions Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman's selection for NZ tour

Inzamam challenges Sarfaraz and Fakhar’s inclusion in the squad for NZ tour

Batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned the selection of out-of-form Fakhar Zaman and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 35-man squad announced for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Inzamam, on his YouTube channel, wondered why Zaman was selected when he has failed to deliver for the national team in a long time. “If we look at his last 20 innings, he (Zaman) has not played any prominent innings,” he said.

“If he couldn’t perform for a year or 20 innings straight and still make it to the squad, then it makes me wonder on what basis was he selected."

Inzamam was also not satisfied with Sarfaraz Ahmed’s inclusion in the squad, criticising the team’s decision of not playing him in the Zimbabwe series. “They have selected Sarfaraz as the second wicketkeeper for Tests. Muhammad Rizwan won the player of the series award in the last Test series so I don’t see why the team needs another option,” the veteran player said.



“Sarfaraz is more suited for ODIs and T20Is. He could have been utilised better in the series against Zimbabwe,” he added.

The 1992 World Cup winner did, however, acknowledge the selectors for dropping big names such as Malik, Shafiq and Amir, calling it a "brave decision".

He also congratulated Babar Azam on becoming the new Test captain and Muhammad Rizwan as vice-captain.

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand will start from December 18 and end on January 7. The team will play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests against the hosts.

