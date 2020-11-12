PSL 2020: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi in warm-up at NSK

Photo: File

Sohaib Maqsood's swashbuckling 54-ball 80 went in vain as Peshawar Zalmi fell 22 runs short against Multan Sultans in a practice match played at National Stadium Karachi on Wednesday ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) play-offs.

Chasing 195, Maqsood hammered eight fours and two sixes, adding 99 runs for the second wicket with Imam-ul-Haq, who struck a 34-ball 49 laced with six fours and a six.

Despite that, they managed to put together 172 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Earlier, Shan Masood and Ravi Bopara had struck unbeaten fifties to help Multan Sultans amass 194-3 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Shan blasted 52-ball 66 and Bopara hammered 24-ball 57, and together they added 87 runs for the fourth wicket.

