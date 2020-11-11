A team official participating in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was isolated on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that “an individual” was shifted to an isolation room at the team hotel.

While PCB didn’t disclose the identity of personal involved, sources confirmed that the person is a member of a coaching staff.

The individual had earlier tested negative before reporting to team hotel after his assignment in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The PCB, while confirming the issue, added that as per the PCB Covid-19 protocols, the entire squad, to which the individual belonged, underwent Covid-19 tests and everyone else returned negative results.

This is the second instance of an individual participating in PSL returning with positive tests after reporting at team hotel. Both will now remain in isolation until testing negative twice.

Earlier, Mahmudullah and James Vince, both from Multan Sultans, had to withdraw from PSL after testing positive at their respective home countries, Bangladesh and England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has created a bio-secure bubble for health and safety of the players participating in the tournament. The bubble stops the players from making physical contact with anyone outside the bubble.

PSL 2020: Unnamed member of coaching staff tests positive, is isolated