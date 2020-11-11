Darren Sammy, Mitchell McClenaghan ruled out of PSL 2020

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi's Darren Sammy

Peshawar Zalmi's player-coach Darren Sammy and Karachi Kings' Mitchell McClenaghan have been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in Karachi due to logistical issues.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that both the players will not be coming to Pakistan for the PSL play-offs even though all the arrangements had bene finalised.

The PCB said that Sohaib Maqsood has been added in Zalmi’s squad in place of Darren Sammy as the former West Indies captain was unable to travel to Pakistan in time for the first eliminator.

A source said that Sammy was earlier booked to travel via the UK but due to latest travel restrictions, he could not find an appropriate flight back home. An attempt was made for him to travel via the US but that could also not be worked.

Meanwhile, South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell has replaced New Zealand’s McClenaghan in Karachi Kings’ squad.

McCleneghan, according to PCB, was unavailable due to isolation restrictions in New Zealand caused by Covid-19.

The New Zealander had to fly back to New Zealand following the IPL as he couldn’t find an appropriately managed isolation facility on later dates.

According to New Zealand’s health department, every person who arrives in New Zealand must be isolated from other people in New Zealand for a minimum of 14 days (336 hours).

Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal from Bangladesh has arrived in Pakistan and is currently in isolation. He will formally join Lahore Qalandars’ squad once he clears his Covid-19 tests.

Earlier, Multan Sultans had to lose James Vince and Mahmudullah after both tested positive for the virus in their respective home countries.

Another player, a local all-rounder, was tested positive after arriving in Karachi and has been shifted to an isolation facility. However, no replacement has been named yet as the concerned tea is waiting for more tests to be done.

