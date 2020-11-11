Only Misbah 'saab' can tell: Mohammad Amir on why he's out of NZ tour

Mohammad Amir

Out-of-favour fast bowler Mohammad Amir has appeared to retaliate on Twitter against chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq after being snubbed for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Amir was one of the three notable absentees after a 35-man squad was named for the tour Down Under, with the explanation given was that younger options were preferred over him, even though Amir is just 28.

Upon being tagged in a tweet questioning how he could have been dropped when the World Cup was just around the corner, Amir said that "only Misbah saab could answer that query" before wishing the team best of luck.

The use of the word "saab" instead of the more usual title of "coach" or "selector" as well as the general tone implied that Amir was unhappy with the call and wanted to register his protest without making it too obvious.



In a separate tweet, he said that he has "faith only in Allah but none in the people".

It is pertinent to mention here that Amir was widely criticised last year when he abruptly retired from Test cricket at a time when the team had a difficult away tour of Australia coming up and needed his experience.

The move saw him consume the last bit of goodwill that was already running on fumes due to his part in the infamous spot-fixing scandal of 2010.

Amir's veiled yet apparent retaliation could land him in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board, which does not condone instances of being questioned or criticised in public.

A case in point being their treatment of Junaid Khan, who has not played for Pakistan since posting a gagged picture of himself upon being replaced before World Cup 2019 - ironically with Amir.

