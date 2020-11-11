Pak vs NZ squad | Pakistan vs New Zealand team | December 2020 tour

Pak vs NZ

Pakistan national cricket team and Pakistan Shaheens are scheduled to tour New Zealand in December 2020, for which a combined 35-member squad has been named.

The squad features a blend of youth and experience, with the team management preferring several uncapped players and National T20 Cup standouts over those who are in the twilight of their careers or available only for a certain formats.

Here is Pakistan's complete squad for the tour of New Zealand:

Batsmen: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood and Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain all formats), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hafeez.

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Tests), Rohail Nazir and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Bowlers: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain, T20Is), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Wahab Riaz

