Trust Babar Azam for at least 2 years now: Shoaib Akhtar to PCB

Bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stick with Babar Azam for at least two years and let him mature as captain before even thinking of making a change.

Speaking to Geo News, Akhtar did not appear to be a fan of the decision to replace the experienced Azhar Ali with Azam as Test captain but still accepted it, albeit with the caveat that the incoming star batsman be given a fair crack of the whip instead of being discarded prematurely, which he said was the case with Sarfaraz Ahmed earlier and Azhar now.

"Removing Azhar Ali seemed strange to me but then farewell to the outgoing, welcome to the incoming [captain]," Akhtar said.

"However, if you have now ruled in favour of Babar Azam, then he needs to stay the captain for at least two years. It should not be that in six months you start disliking Babar Azam and then suddenly his form, his style, everything looks ugly."

"He should now remain the captain permanently for at least two years," the Rawalpindi Express added.

