All six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) missed a second straight deadline to deposit bank guarantee money for the 2021 edition of the tournament, according to a report in Daily Dawn.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as per the English daily, had set a deadline of November 10 for the franchises to clear their dues but neither obliged, which adds to the original September deadline, which they had also missed before entering litigation over what they claim - and the PCB chairman agrees - is unjust division of revenue.

The franchises officials, Dawn adds, were to receive a briefing from PCB's CFO regarding a new and hopefully balanced financial model but the appointment of its new Board of Governors and their matters got in the way of that meeting.

The report further says that in case the franchises refuse to accept the new financial model, the PCB could consider reselling the franchises as it believes the PSL brand can now fetch even greater prices.

PSL franchises miss another deadline to deposit money owed for 2021 edition