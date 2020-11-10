PSL 2020: Joe Denly, Brendan Taylor join Multan Sultans as replacements

England's Joe Denly and Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor have joined Multan Sultans for the remainders of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches in Karachi.

They will be replacing Mahmudullah and James Vince in the squad for the PSL.

Both Mahmudullah and Vince tested positive for Covid-19 in their pre-departure tests that were conducted in Bangladesh and England, respectively.

All-rounder Denly will join the Sultans, subject to his Covid-19 clearance. Denly has played for Karachi Kings in previous PSL editions. He was also selected by the Sultans for PSL 2019 but could not take take part due to his national duty.

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Taylor joins the squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan-Zimbabwe T20I series.

Taylor has played for Lahore Qalandars in an earlier PSL edition.

The Sultans settled for Taylor after failing to sign Shakib Al Hasan as Mahmudullah's substitute.

