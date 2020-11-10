Alia Zafar becomes first female member of PCB's Board of Governors

Alia Zafar (L) and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani (R). Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed its first female independent member, Alia Zafar, to the Board of Governors.

In a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zafar has been appointed for a two-year period.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani extended his well wishes adding that the move is a "giant step forward" for PCB's governance.

"I welcome the newly-appointed independent members to the BoG, especially Ms Alia Zafar, the first female independent member, which is a giant step forward in enhancing the PCB’s governance structure," Mani said.

According to Geo News reporter Sohail Imran, Zafar attended her first meeting as an independent member today at the National High Performance Center in Lahore.





