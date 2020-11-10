Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for Covid-19, ESPNcricinfo reported.



According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury, the cricketer was only experiencing mild symptoms.

"Mominul is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms," Chowdhury said.



Furthermore, Haque is in quarantine with his wife, who also contracted the virus.

"I don't have a lot of symptoms except fever since the day before yesterday," Haque said.



The news comes two days after Mahmudullah tested positive, resulting him to opt out of the Multan Sultans squad, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 playoffs scheduled to begin on Saturday.

READ: Multan Sultans fail to sign Shakib Al Hasan as Mahmudullah's substitute

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque tests positive for Covid-19