Mitchell Starc is frustrated at being robbed of a chance to make a century. Photo: Screen grab from video

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Tuesday was left frustrated when he was robbed of a chance to make his maiden first-class century during the ongoing Sheffield Shield between Tasmania and New South Wales (NSW).

Starc was stranded for 86 runs when NSW skipper Peter Nevill declared the innings.

Furious at losing the chance of a possible century, an angry Starc could be seen throwing his bat furiously, followed by his gloves, after he exited the field.

It is pertinent to mention that the 30-year-old, in a Test match against India in 2013, was denied of a century as he was dismissed for 99 runs.





Mitchell Starc throws bat after declaration denies maiden century