Pak vs Zim: Live score, commentary for 3rd T20I in Rawalpindi, November 10

Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the 3rd and final T20I in Rawalpindi. Live score and commentary for the match appear in this thread. The page does not refresh automatically. The match can be seen live here.

80-6 after 14 overs: Another low target on the cards, and another easy win likely for the home side. Unless something extraordinary happens. Don't bet on it.

76-6 after 13 overs: Shumba 'lions' out of his crease and is deceived by a Qadir googly. He's out stumped for 11.

Elton Chigumbura walks in and gets handshakes from all of Pakistan's 11 players as it is the last innings of his professional career. Covid, who?

The mightily impressive Madhevere becomes Qadir's third victim of the day and second of the over, nicking a conventional turned into the slip where Babar Azam had deployed himself.

Qadir now has seven wickets in the series. A possible player of the series contender? Probably not as Babar is there with his raft of runs but Qadir Jr has impressed with his variety.

74-4 after 12 overs: Shumba, the meaning of whose name has been told a million times by Ramiz Raja since the series began, sweeps Imad Wasim for a pretty six.

65-4 after 11 overs: A pait of 20-year-olds at the crease for Zimbabwe.

Wesley Madhevere 8 (12) Milton Shumba 3 (6)

58-4 after 10 overs: Another wicket for Imad Wasim, another catch for Fakhar Zaman as Ryan Burl departs for just a 1.

57-3 after 9 overs: And just like that, the captain has vanished. Chibhabha (31 off 28) pulls, finds a top edge and deposits a catch into Haider Ali's hands at long leg. Usman Qadir picks up the wicket.

Wesley Madhevere 7 (8) Ryan Burl 1 (1)

55-2 after 8 overs: Zimbabwe captain Chibhabha is finally getting some joy with the bat, albeit in the final match of the tour. He hits a six and a four off this over and now has 31 off 26.

42-2 after 7 overs: Wesley Madhevere 6 (4) Chamu Chibhabha 19 (21)

39-2 after 6 overs: Rauf comes back and just as often does, takes a wicket despite leaking runs. Craig Ervine (4) edges it and Fakhar Zaman takes a good, diving catch.

The very next ball, new man in Wesley Madhevere smashes a four. That's Haris Rauf for you.

32-1 after 5 overs: Musa's first over sees a boundary.

27-1 after 4 overs: Just that one over for Rauf. He's replaced by Imad Wasim, who picks up almost an instant wicket. Taylor (8) gone.

23-0 after 3 overs: Brendan Taylor 7 (9) Chamu Chibhabha 11 (9)

21-0 after 2 overs: As quiet as the opening over was, this one by the wayward Haris Rauf had all the action and not the kind he'd have liked. Four boundaries in the over.

2-0 after 1 over: Just two singles off the opening over.

0-0 after 0 over: Chamu Chibhabha, who has failed in all the matches of this tour, opens the innings again alongside Brendan Taylor. Mohammad Hasnain to bowl the first over.

Team News: Abdullah Shafique, the youngster the Pakistan fans want to see, if finally in the playing eleven. He makes his T20I debut today and replaces Mohammad Hafeez.

Muhammad Musa Khan and Imad Wasim are also back in the line-up in place of Wahab Riaz and Faheem Ashraf.

U-19 captain Rohail Nazir gets overlooked, even though there is practically nothing to gain here with a victory.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

3pm: Zimbabwe have won the toss and decided to bat first.

2:30pm: Story of the series

Pakistan blew Zimbabwe out of water in the first two matches, rendering this one a dead rubber. The only thing interesting today will be how many of the youngsters and fringe players get the chance today and how they fare.

