PSL 2020: Multan Sultans fail to replace Mahmudullah with Shakib Al Hasan

Multan Sultans failed to sign Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan as a replacement because he was not part of the original players draft, Daily Express reported.

Hasan was set to replace Mahmudullah, who was one of two foreign cricketers of the Sultans to test positive for Covid-19.



The cricketer, who represented Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the past, could not be signed as he was not part of the original draft resulting in an opposition from other PSL franchises.

In a similar fashion, South Africa's Faf du Plessis was not part of the original draft but because of his availability, he could be picked by any team which the Zalmis did.



It is pertinent to mention that Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as he had failed to report to a corruption proposal made by a blacklisted bookie two years ago.

The 33-year-old resumed international cricket on October 29, 2020, after meeting the conditions in the suspended part of his sanction.



