PCB unveils whistleblowing policy to combat corruption

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday revealed a new whistleblowing policy in a bid to combat corruption in the sport.

According to the PCB press release, any person who becomes aware of any matter can report it to the Chief Operating Officer via email by providing complete details, including supporting documents and evidence.

The PCB has assured it will keep the identity of the whistleblower and contents of the report confidential, and will also protect the whistleblower from any form of detriment, including discrimination, harassment or retaliation as a consequence of the disclosure.

The Board has also urged stakeholders to use the policy cautiously as unsubstantiated reports and allegations can cause irreparable damage to the individuals.

"While we are encouraging stakeholders in good faith to share information with evidence and supporting documents, we expect them to exercise this opportunity responsibly as any malicious or frivolous report can destroy the reputation and careers of honest, hardworking and promising individuals," PCB Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer said.

"Any whistleblower found to be deliberately misleading the PCB for personal gains and benefits will be subject to strict disciplinary action."



