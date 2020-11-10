Peshawar Zalmi's Faf du Plessis lands in Karachi ahead of PSL 2020 playoffs

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has arrived in Karachi ahead of the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.



Du Plessis, who is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, has never played in the PSL before although this won't be his first visit to Pakistan.

In a post on Twitter, Zalmi shared the news welcoming the cricketer.

It is pertinent to mention that the side added England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood to their squad after compatriot Liam Livingstone pulled out of the play-offs.

The PSL 2020 is set to resume this Saturday.

