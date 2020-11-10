Virat Kohli will not be available in the majority of the Tests against Australia. Photo: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that skipper Virat Kohli will be absent after the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide as he will return to India for the birth of his first child in January.

"The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Kohli will be missing the remaining three Test matches to be with his wife Anushka Sharma.

However, the announcement has left fans divided as Twitter sprung a debate whether personal matters or national duty comes first.

In particular, critics pointed out that former India captain MS Dhoni did not leave his national duty, during the 2015 World Cup in Australia, at the time of his daughter's birth.

Here are the mixed reactions on Twitter:

































Aus vs India: Fans divided over Virat Kohli's decision to take leave