Photo: PCB

An unnamed cricketer is observing self-isolation within the team hotel after he arrived in Karachi ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the individual did not follow PCB's Covid-19 protocols, which state that a player should only travel after returning a negative Covid-19 result.

However, upon his arrival in the port-city, the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences received a positive result after which the cricketer was quarantined immediately.



The individual will now stay in isolation until he returns two negative tests.

It is pertinent to mention that the Multan Sultan's PSL 2020 campaign seems to be in trouble as two of its foreign stars James Vince and Mahmudullah have been ruled out of the tournament after contracting Covid-19.

READ: Sania Mirza in Karachi to cheer for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020 playoffs



Unnamed cricketer contracts Covid-19 ahead of PSL 2020 playoffs