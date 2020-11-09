Imran Khan shares nostalgic pic from 1974 when he was starting his career

Imran Khan shares nostalgic picture from early playing days / Photo: Cricket AU

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chased away the weekend blues by sharing a nostalgic picture from his early playing days.

Taking to the popular social media app Instagram, the former Pakistani captain shared a picture of the team from Pakistan’s tour of England.

Khan, 68, wrote, ”1974” in the caption referring to the time the particular tour happened.





In the picture, the young premier could be seen on the left with a group of relatively senior players sporting traditional white jerseys while posing with the ‘Prudential Trophy.’

The captured moment was from Pakistan’s historic first-ever ODI series victory against England overseas. Khan, in the series, had made his One-Day International debut, along with Zaheer Abbas. The likes of Sarfaraz Nawaz, Shafiq Ahmed, Talat Ali, Asif Masood, Majid Khan and Asif Iqbal can be spotted in the photo as well.

