IPL 2020 final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals | MI vs DC| match preview

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals face defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL final

After 52 days of non-stop drama and closely contested matches, the Indian Premier League has finally arrived at its zenith: the winner-takes-all final.

The last match of the tournament's 2020 edition will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in Dubai tomorrow (Tuesday).

The two teams faced each other in the Qualifier 1 last week, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious. The defending champions won the game with a margin of 57 runs in what was a one-sided contest.

Delhi Capitals, however, are in high spirits after their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Sunday - a result that propelled them into their first-ever IPL final.

Tomorrow's blockbuster clash will either see tournament favourites Mumbai Indians lift the trophy for a record fifth time or Delhi Capitals crowned champions for the first time ever.

The match will start at 7pm PST.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Chriss Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Digvijay Deshmuk, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Saurabh Tiwary and Suryakumar Yadav

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Alex Carey (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shikhar Dhawan, Praveen Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw, and Lalit Yadav

