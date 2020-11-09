Removing Azhar Ali as Test captain would be unfair: Shoaib Akhtar

Fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: Screen grab from YouTube video

Fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar is of the opinion that replacing Test captain Azhar Ali with limited-overs skipper Babar Azam would be "unfair" to the former.

According to media reports, Azam will reportedly take on the role before Pakistan's tour of New Zealand.

Akhtar, however, believes that Azhar still has a lot to offer and that the PCB should give him a chance to prove himself.

"Yes he did not perform in the second innings of the first Test against England, while fielding, for which he was criticised, however, to remove him from captaincy, based on that match, would be unfair. I’m sure he will give his 100 per cent in the upcoming matches,” he said.

"You lose and you learn but now I think he will be removed which would be a very wrong move by the PCB. To see players being shuffled due to this scenario is unfair to them."

Nonetheless, the former pacer did not deny Azam's ability as a captain and said that if the change was to be made then it should not be at the expense of his own performance.

"Babar is evolving as a captain. If Babar believes that he can lead the side in all three formats without jeopardising his batting form, then he should be made the captain," he said.

