James Vince in action for the Multan Sultans. Photo: Twitter

England's James Vince will reportedly be missing in action for the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 as the batsman tested positive for Covid-19.



In an unfortunate turn of events, Vince, who was to play for the Multan Sultans, is the second cricketer of the Sultans to be ruled out of the PSL 2020 after contracting the virus.

According to sources, the 29-year-old found out about his diagnosis before his flight to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh's Mahmudullah suffered a similar fate and could not join the Sultans after returning two positive Covid-19 results.

The Sultans have yet to announce their replacements.

READ: Sania Mirza in Karachi to cheer for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020 playoffs

Multan Sultans' James Vince to miss PSL 2020 after contracting Covid-19