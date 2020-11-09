PCB to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain until World Cup 2021: report

Babar Azam is currently the captain for limited-overs cricket. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to give limited-overs skipper Babar Azam the additional task of leading the Test side till the next T20I World Cup in India, The News reported on Monday.

Sources said that Azam's captaincy will be confirmed after the approval of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

A few days prior, a senior PCB official had assured the 26-year-old that the Board will back him for the role amid murmurs that Mohammad Rizwan could also be considered.



According to media reports, Azam's appointment could be made official when the squad for the New Zealand tour gets named.

Meanwhile, pace legend Wasim Akram has extended his support to the classy batsman while current Test skipper Azhar Ali has said that he is not aware of any official news of his replacement.

