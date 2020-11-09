Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Sindh's Asad Shafiq fined 20% of match fees

Photo: Screen grab from video

Sindh batsman Asad Shafiq has been fined 20 percent of his match fees for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.



According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sunday's incident saw Asad show "obvious disappointment" and question the umpire's decision to call for an LBW in the 15th over of Sindh’s second innings.

The cricketer was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan at the end of third day’s play for violating article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Asad accepted the charge and the sanction handed out by match referee Mohammad Anees.

